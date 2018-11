Audio

Alberta town creates its own accent to attract tourists

The Canadian tourism industry is worth 17-billion dollars and the town of High Prairie, Alberta is desperate to get some of that money. In an effort to encourage tourism, the town has launched an initiative to create its own accent.

