One person's effort to make the West Edmonton Mall a UN World Heritage Site

It might be one of the best known landmarks of Edmonton, but what about in the entire world? At least one woman thinks it is. And she's petitioning the United Nations to designate the 5.3 million square foot mall as a World Heritage Site.

The mall would join the ranks of Stonehenge, the Taj Mahal, and the Sanctuary of Machu Picchu as an internationally recognized place of great cultural significance. Carol Baxter, the local resident fighting for the UN designation, believes it deserves to be amongst the best.

"To me, looking at this mall is honestly like looking at the Sistine Chapel," says Carol. "I've never been to Rome, but you know what I mean."

But others disagree that the 827 stores and other amenities that comprise the West Edmonton Mall are worthy of the World Heritage Site designation.

Listen to the full story and join Peter Oldring as he visits with Carol and they meet with a representative from the U.N. to find out what happens.