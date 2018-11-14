Alberta couple fighting to keep pet buffalo in their home

When Jim and Darlene were married, they received an unusual gift. An eccentric uncle gave the couple a baby buffalo. Now, after many years of happy marriage, they're fighting to keep their 2,000-pound pet in their home.

The City of Pincher Creek, Alberta, has told the couple that cohabiting with a fully grown buffalo is in violation of the municipal health and safety bylaws. Jim and Darlene disagree.

"You can probably hear him in the background," says Jim. "He's itching to get outside."

"He's got to do his business probably," says Darlene.

