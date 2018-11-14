Alberta bike share still searching for its only bike

When we last spoke with Harold Bruce—the founder of a Stetler, Alberta's only bike share program—we learned that their only available bike had gone missing.

Bruce was steadfast in his determination to find that missing bike. It was last seen with Dwayne, who had taken it to the bar. Now, five years later, we've found out that there's been a major break in the case.

"I spent three years of my life investigating a prime suspect, now deceased, who had nothing to do with the missing bike," Bruce said.

The years have been difficult for Bruce, who no longer holds any hope that the bike share will start again. "It's consumed me completely, both mentally and physically, and my wife Delores actually left me," he said.

Listen to the full interview to hear Bruce share his memory of the missing bike and broken dream.