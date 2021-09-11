Skip to Main Content
Menu
Canada Votes 2021
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
Canada Votes 2021
radio
CBC Radio
Top Stories
Shows
Podcasts
Schedules
Frequency
LISTEN LIVE
More
This Is My Music for September 11, 2021 - Flutist Patricia Creighton | CBC Radio Loaded
Radio
·
Audio
This Is My Music for September 11, 2021 - Flutist Patricia Creighton
Symphony Nova Scotia Principal Flutist Patricia Creighton presents her favourite recordings.
Social Sharing
Posted: Sep 11, 2021 12:00 AM ET | Last Updated: September 10
now