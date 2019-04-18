This Happened to Me: How going back to high school as an adult changed my life

This Happened to Me is a new video series from CBC Radio that explores the turning points in our lives — the moments that changed everything.

For Brian Petersen, that happened when he decided to go back and finish high school at age 54.

He dropped out of high school at age 16 because he was bullied so badly, and thought he'd never go back. But when he finally did, it transformed how he saw himself.

Petersen first appeared on Now or Never in September to talk about what it was like to finally go back to school. Since that episode aired, his life has taken a few surprising turns.