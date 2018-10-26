What should Canada do if there's a civil war in the U.S.?

Novelist and columnist Stephen Marche, author of a provocative essay in The Walrus magazine, called America's Next Civil War. (Stephen Marche) According to writer Stephen Marche, all signs point to a burgeoning civil war in America.

Between a series of social and political upheavals, a stream of natural disasters, and Donald Trump's presidential policy of breaking norms, Marche says it's only a matter of time.

In an essay called "America's Next Civil War" for The Walrus, Marche paints a dystopian vision of an America riven by war, drought and paralyzing political dysfunction. And he poses the question — what should Canadians do to prepare for this terrifying scenario?

Click 'listen' above to hear the full interview.