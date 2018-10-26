What should Canada do if there's a civil war in the U.S.?
According to writer Stephen Marche, the U.S. is on the brink of another civil war. Should it happen, what is its northern neighbour to do?
Listen17:20
According to writer Stephen Marche, all signs point to a burgeoning civil war in America.
Between a series of social and political upheavals, a stream of natural disasters, and Donald Trump's presidential policy of breaking norms, Marche says it's only a matter of time.
In an essay called "America's Next Civil War" for The Walrus, Marche paints a dystopian vision of an America riven by war, drought and paralyzing political dysfunction. And he poses the question — what should Canadians do to prepare for this terrifying scenario?
Click 'listen' above to hear the full interview.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.