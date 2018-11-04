The Sunday Edition — November 4, 2018

How right-wing populism is returning to its fascist roots

Brazilian president-elect Jair Bolsonaro has threatened to have political opponents jailed, exiled or even killed. Historian Federico Finchelstein says his election is a signal populism is moving "closer to fascism than ever before."

B.C. government sues drug companies over addictive opioids

British Columbia Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy is leading the charge in a class action lawsuit against companies that make, distribute and sell opioids. All told, more than 40 defendants are named.

What a crucial battleground district in rust-belt Wisconsin tells us about the midterm elections

Wisconsinites swung from Obama to Trump in 2016. Now, Democrats hope a so-called "blue wave" will lift its candidate, iron worker Randy Bryce, to victory on Tuesday. But the state is bitterly divided between the very conservative and the very liberal. Ira Basen explores a local race with national implications in his documentary, First Wisconsin.

Canadian airmen were key to the WWII Dam Busters

Historian Ted Barris recounts the little-known story of the Canadian airmen who took part in the secret air raid against hydroelectric dams on Germany's Ruhr River. It's a tale of bravery and ingenuity, which had a defining impact on the outcome of the war. Ted Barris's latest book is called Dam Busters: Canadian Airmen and the Secret Raid Against Nazi Germany.

At the Peace Bridge, there is both security and welcome for refugees

This year, thousands of would-be refugees crossed the Canadian border, hoping to be allowed to stay. Fort Erie is the site of a refugee program that's unique in Canada. It pairs Canada Border Services with a special kind of caregiving. Alisa Siegel's documentary is called, At the Bridge.