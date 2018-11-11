The Sunday Edition — November 11, 2018

Michael's essay: Sean Hannity is only doing his job — to be a salesman for Trump

"I wish people would stop picking on poor Sean Hannity. After all the man is only doing his job."

If the midterms were a battle for America's soul, who won?

Tuesday's election was cast as a referendum on Trumpism that would set the direction and tone of the country for the future. Michael talks to Adam Gopnik, the Canadian New Yorker writer who is one of today's most penetrating observers of American political culture.

A little-known story of heroic Canadian nurses killed in WW I atrocity told through opera

In June, 1918, 14 Canadian nursing sisters were killed when their hospital ship, the Llandovery Castle, was torpedoed. Now, a new Canadian opera commemorates these 14 brave women. Alisa Siegel's documentary brings us the story of the creation of the opera "Llandovery Castle", which premiered on the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the ship.

'The World Remembers' honours the dead of WW I

Every day, R. H. Thomson's multimedia project publishes the names of soldiers who died on that date, exactly 100 years ago. The Canadian actor hopes to provide a personal connection to the tragedy of First World War.

How the battle of Beaumont-Hamel devastated Newfoundland

Writer David Macfarlane and musician Douglas Cameron combined words and music in a powerful production that tells the story of the Newfoundland Regiment at Beaumont-Hamel. It's called 'The Door You Came In,' and they are Michael's guests.

Dr. Mohamed-Iqbal Ravalia's journey from Zimbabwe to Newfoundland to the Canadian Senate

Twillingate, Newfoundland is not where you'd think an East Indian Muslim from Zimbabwe would choose to build his life. Dr. Ravalia has just been appointed as an independent Senator. Heather Barrett's documentary "My Own Private Twillingate" first aired in 2009.