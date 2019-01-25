Robert Harris's profile of musical bombshell Dolly Parton

With thousands of songs, multiple Grammy awards, and two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to her name, Dolly Parton has lived a busy 73 years.

Last week, the country music icon celebrated her birthday and this February, she will be honoured as the Person of the Year by MusicCares for her humanitarian work.

In 1995, Parton founded an organization that supports early childhood literacy. Every month, the program mails a free book to more than a million children. Last year, the artist was invited to the Library of Congress to celebrate a milestone — the delivery of her organization's 100-millionth book.

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton performs in concert during her 'Pure & Simple Tour' at the Frank Erwin Center on December 6, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)

As a reprieve from the depths of the Canadian winter, The Sunday Edition revisits host Michael Enright's 2014 conversation about Dolly Parton with music maven Robert Harris.

At the time, Dolly Parton was 68 years old, and she had just performed at the Glastonbury Festival in England as one of the weekend's headline acts.

Here are Enright and Harris, on why we will always love and celebrate Dolly Parton.

Click listen above to hear the segment.