Need an empathetic listener? Head over to Montreal's Vent Over Tea

Two strangers meet in a coffee shop.

Over the course of an hour, one stranger unloads.

The other stranger mostly listens — to woes about romance, living arrangements, work, school and family.

This isn't a painful first date.

Vent Over Tea is a platform where people can sign up online to meet a trained volunteer who will listen to their problems - for free. (Craig Desson)

It's an encounter made possible by Vent Over Tea, a platform where people can sign up online to meet a trained volunteer who will listen to their problems — for free.

It was the brainchild of Sarah Fennesey and co-founded by Chloe Chow, who put it together while they were students at McGill University.

Now established in Montreal they want to take Vent Over Tea across the country.

Click 'listen' above to hear Craig Desson's documentary, Vent Over Tea.