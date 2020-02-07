Need an empathetic listener? Head over to Montreal's Vent Over Tea
"Why not get great listeners who are willing to donate their time and build a platform where you can connect them with people who need to vent?" The story behind Montreal's Vent Over Tea.
Two strangers meet in a coffee shop.
Over the course of an hour, one stranger unloads.
The other stranger mostly listens — to woes about romance, living arrangements, work, school and family.
This isn't a painful first date.
It's an encounter made possible by Vent Over Tea, a platform where people can sign up online to meet a trained volunteer who will listen to their problems — for free.
It was the brainchild of Sarah Fennesey and co-founded by Chloe Chow, who put it together while they were students at McGill University.
Now established in Montreal they want to take Vent Over Tea across the country.
