Think paying more for wine guarantees good quality? Think again
Brock University oenologist Belinda Kemp deconstructs what goes into the price of a bottle of wine.
Listen13:22
The price of wine depends on many variables, including the origin of the grapes, the popularity of the region where the wine is made and the reputation of the winery and the winemaker.
But if you think an expensive bottle is always going to be better, it may be time for a rethink.
Belinda Kemp is a Senior Staff Scientist in Oenology at Brock University in St. Catharines, Ont. She says price is an indicator of quality, not a guarantee — and your opinion of a wine depends on your personal taste and preferences.
Click "listen" above to hear the interview.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.