Audio

The little-known story of Canadian nurses killed in WWI boat sinking told through opera

In June, 1918, 14 Canadian nursing sisters were killed when their hospital ship, the Llandovery Castle, was torpedoed. Now, a new Canadian opera commemorates these 14 women who comforted the wounded and the dying in the midst of unimaginable horror.

In June, 1918, 14 Canadian nursing sisters were killed when their hospital ship, the Llandovery Castle, was torpedoed. Now, a new Canadian opera commemorates these 14 women who comforted the wounded and the dying in the midst of unimaginable horror. 37:11

Popular Now Find more popular stories