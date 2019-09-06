Michael Enright leaving The Sunday Edition to host new CBC Radio program

Award-winning broadcaster Michael Enright is leaving The Sunday Edition after 20 seasons of hosting the Sunday morning current affairs radio show to anchor a new, unique one-hour CBC Radio program.

Enright has been behind the microphone of the acclaimed show since it hit the CBC Radio airwaves in 2000.

"Hosting the The Sunday Edition for 20 years has been the greatest experience and challenge in my career as a journalist," he said.

"I have been so lucky in interviewing some of the great figures of our time, travelling the world to bring home exciting stories, but most importantly, creating a binding relationship with thousands of listeners."

Enright's last day with The Sunday Edition will be June 28. CBC Radio will name a new host to anchor the program, which will continue in its Sunday 9 a.m. time slot beginning in the fall.

But dedicated listeners who enjoy Enright's work will soon be able to hear him on air again, anchoring his own new CBC Radio program, which is in development.

"I am not — repeat — not retiring. I am looking forward to a brand new broadcasting adventure at CBC Radio very soon," Enright said.

Enright, left, poses with Governor General David Johnston after being awarded the rank of Member in the Order of Canada during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Nov. 22, 2013. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

In 2013, Governor General David Johnston inducted Enright into the Order of Canada for "his contributions to Canadian print and broadcast journalism, and for advocating on behalf of people with intellectual disabilities."

"We've been fortunate to have Michael share his unique voice and expertise as the host of The Sunday Edition among other flagship programs over the years. Listeners have always responded to his quick wit and insightful interviewing style. I can't wait to hear what he has to say next," said Cathy Perry, executive director of current affairs.

Enright's fiercely intelligent broadcasting style is characterized by in-depth research, wide-ranging personal experience and a passion for justice. While at The Sunday Edition, he hosted an eclectic blend of conversation, documentaries, personalities and music, bringing a perspective that is original, intelligent and humorous.

The Sunday Edition interviews and documentaries have garnered a huge number of international awards at the Gracies, New York Festivals, Gabriels and Peabodys.

Enright's rich, varied and celebrated journalistic career has spanned 58 years, during which he has held key positions in Canadian media. He has hosted many of CBC Radio's flagship programs: This Country in the Morning, As It Happens, This Morning as well as The Sunday Edition. He was managing editor of CBC Radio News and the editor of Quest magazine. At Maclean's, he oversaw the magazine's shift from a monthly to a weekly publication. He was a political writer for the Toronto Star and Washington correspondent for The Globe and Mail.

Over the years, Enright has covered major news events that have shaped the world, including the October Crisis, the Gulf War, the Quebec referendums, the Sept. 11 attacks, the war in Afghanistan, and Canadian and U.S. elections, among others. He travelled to Israel as it marked the 50th anniversary of the creation of the state, and to Ireland to report on the referendum.

"In these extraordinary times, radio has never been more important to Canadians, and we look forward to working with Michael to develop his new program, as well as add fresh perspective and energy to Sunday mornings with a new show," Perry said.