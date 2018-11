Audio

If the midterms were a battle for America's soul, who won?

Tuesday's election was cast as a referendum on Trumpism that would set the direction and tone of the country for the future. Michael talks to Adam Gopnik, the Canadian New Yorker writer who is one of today's most penetrating observers of American political culture.

