How the battle of Beaumont-Hamel devastated Newfoundland

Writer David Macfarlane and musician Douglas Cameron combined words and music in a powerful production that tells the story of the Newfoundland Regiment at Beaumont-Hamel. It's called 'The Door You Came In,' and they are Michael's guests. 27:19

