Audio

How desegregation led this TSO trumpeter to the teacher who changed his life

In 1981, Andrew McCandless, 10, was bused from his white working-class community to an overwhelmingly black middle school, where he met Robert Jarrett. More than 30 years later, he honoured his mentor.

In 1981, Andrew McCandless, 10, was bused from his white working-class community to an overwhelmingly black middle school, where he met Robert Jarrett. More than 30 years later, he honoured his mentor. 17:12

Popular Now Find more popular stories