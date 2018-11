Audio

Dr. Mohamed-Iqbal Ravalia's journey from Zimbabwe to Newfoundland to the Canadian Senate

Twillingate, Newfoundland is not where you'd think an East Indian Muslim from Zimbabwe would choose to build his life. Dr. Ravalia has just been appointed as an independent Senator. Heather Barrett's documentary "My Own Private Twillingate" first aired in 2009.

