Audio

Aren't you too old for that? The late life plunge into the PhD

More students are taking up the PhD later in life - even those with no intention of finding a job. A truck driver, bartender, activist and justice consultant share stories of their bold decision to take up a PhD later in their lives.

More students are taking up the PhD later in life - even those with no intention of finding a job. A truck driver, bartender, activist and justice consultant share stories of their bold decision to take up a PhD later in their lives. 35:41

Popular Now Find more popular stories