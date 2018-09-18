Skip to Main Content
Starbucks to Italy, CPR rescue, what is killing bats?
Audio

Starbucks to Italy, CPR rescue, what is killing bats?

Ottawa Italian community reacts to Starbucks opening in Italy, Calgary woman saves bike rider with CPR and Nova Scotia scientists investigating bats dying.
Ottawa Italian community reacts to Starbucks opening in Italy, Calgary woman saves bike rider with CPR and Nova Scotia scientists investigating bats dying. 24:58

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us