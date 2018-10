Audio

Gourd competition, squirrels in car, residential school survivor and weed obit

Quebec annual pumpkin and squash competition, Ottawa area man's car damaged by squirrels, Nova Scotia woman's story of doll taken when she was four and in residential school and Kootenay man writes obituary to mary jane

Quebec annual pumpkin and squash competition, Ottawa area man's car damaged by squirrels, Nova Scotia woman's story of doll taken when she was four and in residential school and Kootenay man writes obituary to mary jane 27:29

Popular Now Find more popular stories