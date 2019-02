Audio

Flamenco guitar, MAID, Gretsky jersey

Eleven year old from Calgary tours as a flamenco guitarist, Charlottetown cab company owner and well known volunteer does an interview hours before his medically assisted death and former Alberta man gives his autographed Gretsky hockey jersey to doctor who saved his life when he was playing pick up hockey.

