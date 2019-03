Audio

Dropped cell phone rescue, bobcat at the vet, outdoor class in frigid temperatures and teenage author

A Cape Breton woman describes what happened when she dropped her cell phone and couldn't reach it, a Kamloops veterinarian performs surgery on an injured bobcat, a Regina class of five year olds plays outside in the real cold this winter and a PEI 18 year old publishes his first book 27:28

