Audio

Cheeto image, WW2 female pilot and Indigenous language program

Newfoundland woman wins prize money for running man Cheeto, 99 year old woman recalls piloting Spitfires during World War two and a Vancouver Island school that has been teaching Indigenous language for the past twenty years.

Newfoundland woman wins prize money for running man Cheeto, 99 year old woman recalls piloting Spitfires during World War two and a Vancouver Island school that has been teaching Indigenous language for the past twenty years. 24:58

Popular Now Find more popular stories