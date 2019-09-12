9 year old race car driver, e-scooter trial, mushroom foraging and the farmerettes
Winnipeg 9 year old girl is champion race car driver, Toronto Distillery District e-scooter trials, Northern BC mushroom foraging and Southwestern Ontario women who worked on farms during WW2 now celebrated in a self-published book.
