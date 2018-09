Audio

9/11 marriage reflections, senior and a student room mates and Kamloopa stage play

Couple who met after planes diverted in 9/11 recall their personal story, a Toronto senior and a University student become room mates under a new program designed to help both and an Indigenous comedy takes the stage in Kamloops British Columbia. 27:29

