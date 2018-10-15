If you liked Toni Morrison's The Origin of Others, you'll love...

American author Toni Morrison's The Origin of Others is a classic collection of essays on the concept of race, identity and power. The Next Chapter columnist Motion notes that author M. NourbeSe Philip's essay collection Blank represents the Canadian equivalent.

"Toni Morrison's The Origin of Others looks the concept of race and why that matters from a historical perspective. Throughout the book she confronts the illusion of power through the process of inventing an 'other.' Many Black writers and writers who have lived in states of migration or exile have talked about that whole concept of being the 'other.' What she's saying is that race is an invention that helps to keep power structures in place — but is also found throughout art and particularly throughout literature. She threads a line of travels from pre-colonialism to current day globalization and does it really masterfully.

"The multi-layered work of Blank by M. Norbese Phillip also looks at many of the themes that we find in the origin of others, including race, memory, migration, belonging as well as the power and the impact of literature and art. What's amazing about Philip's book is that it's very much a reflection of her her own career and experience as a writer. This collection brings together both past out of print essays and works as well as brand new reflections on the themes that she has been grappling with and challenging throughout her career as a writer."

Motion's comments have been edited for length and clarity.