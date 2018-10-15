Why Madeleine Thien keeps coming back to Hannah Arendt's Between Past and Future

Madeleine Thien is a Vancouver-born novelist whose breakout work, Do Not Say We Have Nothing, won the Scotiabank Giller Prize, a Governor General's Literary Award, and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize.

Thien offers why 1961 nonfiction book Between Past and Future by the late American political theorist Hannah Arendt has been a favourite over the years.

Political questions

The book I return to often is a nonfiction work by Hannah Arendt. It's called Between Past and Future. It's a series of essays on thinking about political problems in the modern world. This includes political questions about how we place ourselves as we think through these larger struggles in our public and civic lives.

Think, then act

It's a book that always profoundly moves me because of the deep commitment she shows to the act of thinking — and what the act of thinking means for how we choose to be or act in the world.

Thein's comments have been edited and condensed.