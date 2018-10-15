Thea Lim on intersecting time travel and immigration with An Ocean of Minutes

Thea Lim is a Singaporean-Canadian novelist and short story writer. Her debut novel An Ocean of Minutes is on the longlist for the 2018 Scotiabank Giller Prize.

Using the sci-fi trope of time travel, Lim's book is about a deadly flu that sweeps through America and the heartbreaking sacrifices two lovers make to survive it.

Lim tells The Next Chapter why she wrote the book.

Paradox of time and space

I really wanted to use time travel as an analogy for immigration. I realised by setting an immigration story on an alternate past and in another world it loosed that experience from a particular historical constraints of our time to really look at the interior experience of displacement.

Reverse migration

I have a weird immigration story. I was born in Canada and then reverse migrated with my family to Singapore. I say reverse migrated because we went to my father's country of origin and then we moved back to Canada and I moved back to Singapore and then I moved to England.

Immigrant narratives

I've always related deeply to immigration narratives but at the same time my own immigration story didn't really fit with a particular wave of ethnic migration. I didn't want to write a memoir. I don't want to write about exactly what happened as my story is so convoluted I think readers would get lost. I was interested in the experiences of immigration that cross ethnic boundaries.

