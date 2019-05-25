Full Episode: May 25, 2019
In this episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Antanas Sileika, Nilofar Shidmehr, Megan Gail Coles and more.
On this episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Antanas Sileika about spy thriller Provisionally Yours, Megan Gail Coles about debut novel Small Game Hunting At The Local Coward Gun Club, Nilofar Shidmehr about short story collection Divided Loyalties and more.
