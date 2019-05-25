Wendy McLeod MacKnight recommends 3 historical fiction books she loved reading

Wendy McLeod MacKnight is a author based in Fredericton. The writer, known for her children's books with themes of mystery and wonder — such as her latest children's book The Frame-Up — is also of fan of historical novels for adults.

She spoke with Shelagh Rogers about three historical fiction novel she enjoyed: The Home for Unwanted Girls by Joanna Goodman, The Signature of All Things by Elizabeth Gilbert and Caplin Scull by M.T. Dohaney.

Joanna Goodman's novel, The Home for Unwanted Girls, examines the social history of 1950s Quebec. (Stacey Van Berkel, HarperCollins)

"This book absolutely gutted me. It's about the orphans of unmarried girls in Quebec in the 1950s. The story is about a girl named Maggie who gets pregnant by a local French boy and gives up her child. She's forever haunted by this and her daughter, Elodie, ends up in a church-run orphanage in the 50s. There's this massive change in government policy and, in a bid to get more federal dollars for their institutions, the government designates all of their orphanages as mental institutions.

"All of these orphans are suddenly designated as mentally incompetent. They're no longer educated, they find themselves living with adult patients and they're forced to care for them. They're forced as guinea pigs to to be used for trials for treatments. And it's absolutely horrifying. We're talking thousands of children for a long time stuck in the system until finally the word started to seep out and there was a lot of investigations. Then these kids were suddenly freed but they had no life experience. It was very tragic.

"The book comes to a very satisfying conclusion and I think I cried for an hour. It really is amazing: it's sort of part mystery part love story part horror story. It's all kind of rolled into one and the ending is very satisfying but it also for me brought up a lot more questions and made me want to read more nonfiction about this particular case."

Elizabeth Gilbert is an American author est known for her 2006 memoir, Eat, Pray, Love. (Getty Images, Riverhead)

"Published in 2013, the novel The Signature of All Things is by Elizabeth Gilbert. It's this sweeping saga that takes us from travels across the ocean with Captain Cook to journeys to Tahiti as it's been first colonized, to the Netherlands and the United States in the early-1800s. .

"The basic plot is that our main character Alma Whittaker is born in Pennsylvania in the 1800s and her father is a larger-than-life character who's bootstrapped his way across the Atlantic and made his fortune on pharmaceutical plants. He passes on that love of plants and botany to his daughter and he's the richest man in Pennsylvania at the time. He makes sure that Alma is very well educated and she's also born into one of my favourite time periods in history which is the Age of Reason and discoveries are literally happening every day."

M. T. Dohaney is an author based in Newfoundland. (M. T. Dohaney, Pottersfield Press)

This is a book of 19 short stories set in the fictional place of Caplin Skull in the 1930s and 1940s. The thing that got me right from the very beginning is that Caplin Skull is named after the capelin, fish that hurl themselves onto beaches on foggy mornings and late June and early July to spawn and then die. This is also a metaphor for communities that live hardscrabble lives while clinging to cliffs overlooking the Atlantic. It's brilliant.

"What struck me about this volume of short stories is that you know this takes place at a time when those outpost are being thrust into the greater world. You can feel the pressure of Confederation coming. There's lots of discussion of that in the book along with the collapse of the fisheries. The church is loosening its grip on these communities and their children are leaving. It's very heartbreaking and very much written the language of the 1930s and 40s. You just are completely immersed in these stories. It's just so rich and absolutely bewildering to me as a writer how she does it."

Wendy McLeod MacKnight's comments have been edited for length and clarity.