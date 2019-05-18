Full Episode: May 18, 2019

On this episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Vivek Shraya about her comic book Death Threat, Gail Gallant discuess her memoir The Changeling, Tyler Hellard discusses his debut novel Searching for Terry Punchout and Susan Juby recommends three audiobooks.
