Susan Juby recommends 3 audiobooks she's recently loved

Susan Juby is a huge fan of audiobooks — and she's not alone. The popularity of audiobooks is growing, particularly as a way for listeners to read their favourite books.

The author of many acclaimed YA books, as well as the 2016 Stephen Leacock Medal-winning novel Republic of Dirt, Juby is a columnist for The Next Chapter and stops by to discuss three audiobooks she loved: The Witch Elm by Tana French, So You've Been Publicly Shamed by Jon Ronson and 2019 Canada Reads contender The Woo-Woo by Lindsay Wong.

Tana French is an American-Irish author and theatrical actress. (Jessica Ryan, Penguin Random House)

"I think Tana French is probably the greatest crime writer working today. She's just magnificent. I remember when this book first came out, some writer friends and I were sitting around talking about lines from the book that we were smitten with. She's such a good writer. The book is about this young man named Toby Hennessy in Dublin who's got a ancestral home called the Ivy House.

"The reader for this book is Irish actor and writer Paul Nugent. The main character starts out fairly callow in the book and Nugent is the perfect reader for this. He's got sort of a lilting voice that is is amazing to listen to particularly when paired with that luscious prose that Tana French has."

Jon Ronson is a Welsh author, journalist and documentary filmmaker. (Getty, Riverhead)

"So You've Been Publicly Shamed is by Jon Ronson, who is to creative nonfiction what Tana French is to crime fiction: he's massively popular and has a huge audience. This one is read by Ronson himself, which is a wonderful thing. He's got a lovely Welsh accent and he brings all that 'Welsh neurotic nerd' thing to the to his readings which is marvellous. He's very distinctive and so fun to listen to. Ronson tends to look into the dingy crevasses of the human experience and in this case he's looking into the resurgence of public shaming."

"Public shaming was a big thing historically but it sort of died out around the early 19th century. It's back in a big way, thanks in part to social media. He investigates some cases of people who have been publicly shamed on social media such as Twitter and what the psychological and real world consequences have been for these people and it's devastating."

Lindsay Wong's memoir The Woo-Woo was defended on Canada Reads 2019. (CBC)

"I absolutely adored The Woo-Woo. She's a new and young writer. She's ferocious and she's honest. It is an incredible sight and strange story that she's telling in this memoir of her family growing up in Vancouver. There's a lot of mental illness in her family and instead of treating it like mental illness, it has been treated in a superstitious way. This is partly as a result of the family history of having a grandmother who had schizophrenia and was said to have the 'woo-woo.' And so as mental illness runs through the family they are constantly battling off the woo-woo with techniques that are not recommended by most psychiatrists.

"What happens in the book is it's brutal but it's also incredibly funny. Wong has a way of writing about this with so much candor. As harsh as some of these things she's writing about she's got tremendous compassion for her family members. Actor Eunice Wong is the reader and does such a beautiful job with all of the voices of the different characters in the book."

Susan Juby's comments have been edited for length and clarity.