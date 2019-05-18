If you liked The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls you'll love this Canadian memoir by Cea Sunrise Person

The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls is a memoir that depicts the unconventional upbringing the author and her siblings faced at the hands of their dysfunctional parents. The title of the 2005 book refers to her father's dream of building a glass castle.

The Next Chapter listener Teresa Lomax says that North of Normal, B.C.-based author Cea Sunrise Person's memoir detailing her own unconventional upbringing in the wilderness of northwestern Canada is the perfect Canadian companion that book.

"Both books are about dysfunctional families. The kids were not looked after. They didn't have enough food. They didn't have safe places to live. With both books, these two women who were raised in exceptional circumstances survived. They not only survived, both became very successful.

"It makes you wonder how, with their upbringing, they didn't lose everything. They were able to cope. Maybe those coping mechanisms grew with the independence that these women had to have as they were raised in these families."