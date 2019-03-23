3 titles from the Whodunit? Mystery Bookstore that are flying off the shelves

The Whodunit? Mystery Bookstore has been a staple of Winnipeg's literary scene since 1994. Specialising in crime fiction, the store provides customers across Winnipeg, Man. with the latest in thrilling books.

Michael Bumsted and his family has owned and managed the store since 2007. He recommends three books that have been popular with their customers.

The Lady Sherlock series by Sherry Thomas

Sherry Thomas's Lady Sherlock series inverts the genders of Holmes and Watson. (@sherrythomas on Twitter, Berkley)

"Sherry Thomas has inverted the gender of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. So Charlotte Holmes is the detective who poses as Sherlock Holmes to solve her crimes and her aide, Mrs. Watson, poses as a man. It's a series that balances the typical historical accounts of Victorian women and the way that they have to live, versus the adventures that Sherlock Holmes and his companions would undertake."

DreadfulWater by Thomas King

DreadfulWater is a mystery book by acclaimed First Nations author and screenwriter Thomas King. (Hartley Goodweather, HarperCollins)

"Thomas King, who used to write his crime fiction under the pseudonym Hartley Goodweather, is now having his crime fiction reissued and a new book released under his own name. The series is called DreadfulWater mysteries, which follows a detective named Dreadful Water. He's very much an Indigenous detective following North American Indigenous themes, including a murder that is unsolved called the obsidian murders. He has now just released a fourth book in the series of books called A Matter of Malice."

The Dark Iceland series by Ragnar Jonasson

Rupture is the fourth book in Ragnar Jonasson's Dark Iceland series. (Ragnarjonasson.com, Minotaur )

"Finally, Scandinavian fiction has been popular in Canada since Stieg Larsson's books were released in English. There is a new heir apparent crown prince in Icelandic crime fiction. His name is Ragnar Jonasson and he now has two series in North America. The newest of his books is the fourth in his Dark Iceland series, which follows a detective named Ari Thor. He has these clear allusions to Agatha Christie, while at the same time maintaining a very dark Scandinavian sensibility."

Michael Bumsted's comments have been edited for clarity and length.