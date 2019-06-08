Full episode: June 8, 2019
Shelagh Rogers talks to Brian Francis, Chelene Knight and Shandi Mitchell.
Listen to the full episode53:59
In this week's episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Brian Francis about survivor books, Chelene Knight about her memoir Dear Current Occupant and Shandi Mitchell on The Waiting Hours. Plus, Guy Gavriel Kay answers The Next Chapter's version of the Proust questionnaire and listener Suzanne McLean has a recommendation for people who love The Virgin Suicides by Jeffrey Eugenides.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.