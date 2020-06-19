Why Arlene Dickinson loves re-reading Cheryl Strayed's bestselling memoir

Arlene Dickinson is a businesswoman, investor and one of the stars of the CBC's hit show Dragons' Den.

She's also an author. In her latest book, Reinvention, Dickinson opens up about the personal and business difficulties that she faced after the Calgary flood of 2013 — and how she recovered and found new purpose.

It's a reason why she loves re-reading Wild, the bestselling memoir by American author Cheryl Strayed. Dickinson told The Next Chapter why she regularly turns to the lessons that the book taught her.

"I find it really compelling. It is this journey of a woman —who is not only discovering what her limits are and what she's capable of — but doing it in her own way and in her own perspective.

It is this journey of a woman —who is not only discovering what her limits are and what she's capable of — but doing it in her own way and in her own perspective.

"I find it grounds me, in terms of what I'm thinking about doing and that we can accomplish anything — whether it's metaphorically walking through miles and miles of road or whether it's thinking about what you can do on your own and carrying backpacks and baggage as we do in life."

Arlene Dickinson's comments have been edited for length and clarity.