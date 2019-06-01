Full episode: June 1, 2019
Shelagh Rogers talks to Lee Maracle and Shannon Webb-Campbell, Adam Sol, Doyali Islam and Ausma Zehanat Khan.
Listen to the full episode54:00
In this week's episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh talks to Lee Maracle and Shannon Webb-Campbell about Webb-Campbell's new poetry collection I Am a Body of Land, Adam Sol discusses his essay collection How A Poem Moves, Doyali Islam discusses her new poetry collection heft, Ausma Zehanat Khan talks about her new thriller novel A Deadly Divide and Rabindranath Maharaj answers The Next Chapter's Proust questionnaire.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.