Why Jayli Wolf of Once a Tree loved reading The Voice of Knowledge by Don Miguel Ruiz
Jayli Wolf is an actress, songwriter and one-half of electronic musical duo Once a Tree with her husband Hayden. The couple released their debut album Phoenix in 2017.
Below, Wolf discusses a book she's enjoyed reading lately: The Voice of Knowledge by Don Miguel Ruiz.
"The book is based in Toltec wisdom. The Toltec were scientists and artists who formed a community to explore ancient spiritual knowledge. They were known throughout southern Mexico thousands of years ago and I just felt so privileged to have that sort of information at my fingertips. I love this book because it's a guide to inner peace. It's pretty simple to read and yet it's chock full of knowledge and wisdom.
"One of the best things that I got out of this book was realizing that I am the author of my own story. And the moment that I change my perception or clear out the lies that I have about myself, my whole story changes. The book says to question the validity of your thoughts and that is the way to free yourself. And I just love that this book always just goes back to love. It's totally given me a sense of empowerment."
Jayli Wolf's comments have been edited for length and clarity.
