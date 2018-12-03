Why Ryan Playground adores Jillian Tamaki's comic SuperMutant Magic Academy

Montreal's Genevieve Ryan Martel, known professionally as Ryan Playground, is a talented producer, singer and songwriter. she stopped by The Next Chapter to talk about the book she's currently reading, which is the graphic novel SuperMutant Magic Academy by Jillian Tamaki.

"It's about the life of a student in at a high school which is called SuperMutant Magic Academy. There are eight main characters, the two main ones being Wendy and Marcia. Wendy is a very cute girl that all the boys like, and Marcia is the opposite but soon realizes that she is in love with Wendy.

"It's really about the confusion that comes with being a teenager and being in high school. There is a little bit of science fiction in the book but it's all about irony and sarcasm."

The music video for RYAN Playground's "Pie in the Sky"

Ryan Playground's comments have been edited for length and clarity.