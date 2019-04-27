Full episode: April 27, 2019
In this episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Richard Van Camp, Shauntay Grant and more.
Listen to the full episode53:59
On this episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Richard Van Camp about short story collection Moccasin Square Gardens, Michael Lyons at Glad Day Bookstore talks about some of his customers' most popular picks, Shauntay Grant discusses her picture book Africville and columnist Antanas Sileika reviews the anonymously written spy thriller, The Kingfisher Secret.
