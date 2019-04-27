Why Sally Shaar of indie rock band Monowhales had a burning desire to read the classic novel Fahrenheit 451
Sally Shaar is a Toronto-based vocalist, composer and producer. She's also the lead singer of the pop-infused indie rock band Monowhales. When she's not performing on stage on in studio, she can be found reading a book.
Shaar is currently reading Fahrenheit 451, the classic dystopian novel by American writer Ray Bradbury. She stops by The Next Chapter to tell us why.
"Ray Bradbury's Fahrenheit 451 is so relevant on so many levels. It just keeps becoming more relevant even though it was written in the 1950s. The character Montag is the book's protagonist and in this world — which is a dystopian world — the firefighters don't put out the fires, they burn books and burn houses down.
"Montag, after meeting someone who brightens his world, realizes that what he's been doing is wrong for so long. He goes through a journey where he starts reading books and starts to want to open up with his wife who is completely obsessed with television and entertainment.
"It's a book that is ahead of its time."
Watch the video for song Let It Go by Monowhales
Sally Shaar's comments have been edited for length and clarity.
