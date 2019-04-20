Full episode: April 20, 2019
In this episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Mary Jo Leddy, Ian Williams, Jeremy Dutcher and more.
Listen to the full episode54:00
On this episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Mary Jo Leddy about her nonfiction book Why Are We Here?, Ian Williams drops by to chat about his debut novel Reproduction, and award-winning vocalist and composer Jeremy Dutcher talks about his debut album and the importance of Indigenous identity.
