Full episode: April 13, 2019
In this episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Ayelet Tsabari, Paul Vermeersch, Angie Abdou and more.
Listen to the full episode54:00
On this episode of The Next Chapter, Shelagh Rogers talks to Ayelet Tsabari about her memoir The Art of Leaving, Jessica Walker at Munro's Books about some of her customers' most popular picks, Paul Vermeersch about his "survival guide for the Dark Age," Self-Defence for the Brave and Happy and columnist Angie Abdou on finding a Canadian companion for Gold by Chris Cleave.
