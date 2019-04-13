Why André Alexis and Cathal Kelly keep coming back to two very different books

André Alexis is the author of Days by Moonlight, The Hidden Keys and the Giller Prize and Canada Reads winning novel Fifteen Dogs, among others. Cathal Kelly is a national sports columnist with The Globe and Mail and the author of the 2018 memoir Boy Wonders.

Both writers say no matter how long they've been writing, there are certain books they just keep coming back to as readers. For Alexis, it's all about Leo Tolstoy's War and Peace. Kelly, meanwhile, can't put down his copy of The Sportswriter by Richard Ford.

War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

War and Peace is a 1869 novel by Russian writer Leo Tolstoy. (Penguin Random House)

Alexis: "There are a number of books that I really love to read over and over, but if I had to choose my favourite that I go back to the most, it's War and Peace by Tolstoy. It's not just that I discover things in it; it's not just that I'm constantly forgetting things and being surprised by what I've forgotten. I love the way that I can get back to a familiar, charged environment. And I feel swept away every time I go in. I anticipate parts, I anticipate things to come and they never disappoint me when I get to them. I'm happy at these moments that I 'forgot' because I get to rediscover them."

The Sportswriter by Richard Ford

The Sportswriter is a 1986 novel by Richard Ford and the first of four books about the character, Frank Bascombe. (Francois Durand, Getty Images, Penguin Random House)

Kelly: "When I first started reading The Sportswriter I would have been in my early twenties, working at a bookstore. The Sportswriter is, of course, about a sportswriter [Frank Bascombe] — though very little of it concerns sports. His life is in decline, he's separated from his wife, he's had a child die and he's reconsidering his place in the world. I went back to it again and again because I had a friend who was obsessed with it and we liked to talk about it, so I had to re-familiarize myself with it every once in a while. And eventually I realized that, in some small way, I had become Frank Bascombe. I was a sportswriter. I had not suffered his personal tragedies, but I had reached that point in my life where I was wondering what things were about. I now read it as a way of charting my own change. Which person am I going to every time I come back to Frank Bascombe and how will I react to him and his problems?"

André Alexis and Cathal Kelly's comments have been edited and condensed.