'Trumpy' populism has no place in Canada, European politician says

Populism may be taking root around the world, but one of the figures behind Brexit said the polarizing characteristics of U.S. President Donald Trump likely aren't in the cards for Canada.

"I don't really see much market for that kind of populism in Canada," Daniel Hannan, a British Conservative Member of the European Parliament, told The House.

He added those extreme views didn't play out well for Conservatives who ran to lead Canada's federal party last spring.

Hannan, whose vocal support of Brexit will contribute to the abolishment of his own job, was a key speaker at this week's Conservative Party convention in Halifax, N.S.

Touching on Canada's war history, free trade dilemmas and shared values with the U.K., Hannan pleaded with the few thousand party faithful gathered on the east coast to honour the people who built this country and speak up for Canada.

The election of Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative party has brought sweeping change in Ontario, including the scrapping of the cap-and-trade carbon system, repealing sex education curriculum, and preparing to axe almost half of Toronto's city council.

Hannan offered a warning: populist policies often "hurt the people who support them the most."

Conservatism, to Hannan, is more of an "instinct" than an "ideology."

The Trudeau government has drawn both positive and negative international headlines, from the prime minister's push for women's rights to the ridicule that followed his trip to India.

Hannan said Canada is currently positioned in the world as a bringer of Liberal feel-good policy, but there's room for Conservative influence as well.

"I think it's okay to express a respectable, moderate, constitutional patriotism," he said.