Skip to Main Content
The House·New

CBC Radio's The House: Fight at Fairy Creek

On this week’s show: Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, discusses his lack of confidence in Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett. Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole looks ahead to a looming potential election. Plus — an in-depth look at the fight over old-growth logging at the Fairy Creek watershed in B.C., featuring interviews with musician Bryan Adams and provincial forestry minister Katrine Conroy.

Here is what's on this week's episode of The House

CBC Radio ·
Protesters hold a banner as they stand in front of stacks of lumber during a demonstration against old-growth logging at Teal-Jones Group sawmill in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, May 30, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
CBC News: The House48:32Fight at Fairy Creek
On this week’s show: Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, discusses his lack of confidence in Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett. Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole looks ahead to a looming potential election. Plus — an in-depth look at the fight over old-growth logging at the Fairy Creek watershed in B.C., featuring interviews with musician Bryan Adams and provincial forestry minister Katrine Conroy. 48:32

Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs continues to call for Bennett's resignation

Justin Trudeau stood by his Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations when answering reporters' questions on Friday, indicating he was "deeply disappointed" by her actions and "we both understand there is now even more work for her to do." 

Carolyn Bennett apologized earlier this week after sending a text that suggested Indigenous MP Jody Wilson-Raybould — a former cabinet colleague — was urging the prime minister not to hold an election out of concern for her own pension, rather than over the recent horrific report of more unmarked graves discovered at a residential school site. 

The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs described it as a "racist, demeaning message" and called for the minister's resignation — a call the union's president, Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, repeated to The House as he offered his reaction to the prime minister's latest comments.

CBC News: The House6:27Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs continues to call for Minister Bennett's resignation
Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, discusses his lack of confidence in Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett after her apology this week for a message she sent to Indigenous MP and former minister Jody Wilson-Raybould. 6:27

Opposition Leader Erin O'Toole looks ahead to the next election

In the House of Commons' final week of sitting before the summer break, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared he's seen "obstructionism and toxicity" in the chamber, while the Conservatives hauled a civil servant before Parliament for an official rebuke and accused the government of corruption.

Was the acrimony of this last week a sign of a bitter election to come? The House asks Opposition Leader Erin O'Toole if Canadians should expect to head to the polls later this year and how he's positioning his party ahead of the widely anticipated campaign.

CBC News: The House19:05Opposition Leader Erin O’Toole looks ahead to the next election
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole discusses the final week of sittings in the House of Commons before Parliament’s summer break and how he’s positioning his party ahead of an anticipated fall election. 19:05

The fight at Fairy Creek

For months, hundreds of activists have been disrupting forestry activities on Vancouver Island to protest old-growth logging, while high-profile Canadians have written an open letter to B.C. premier John Horgan, calling on him to "protect the irreplaceable."

In a special report, The House visits the Fairy Creek watershed to meet the activists now living in trees in an attempt to protect ancient forests. Chris Hall speaks to musician Bryan Adams about why he's joined the cause, and to B.C. Forestry Minister Katrine Conroy about the steps her government has taken to respond to the protesters' demands.

CBC News: The House24:21The fight at Fairy Creek
CBC’s Kieran Oudshoorn reports from the Fairy Creek watershed on Vancouver Island, where activists have been calling for an end to old-growth logging; musician Bryan Adams details his support for the protests, along with the Ancient Forest Alliance’s TJ Watt; and B.C. forestry minister Katrine Conroy discusses the steps her government has taken to respond to protesters. 24:21

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now