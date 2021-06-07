CBC Radio's The House: The NDP at 60
Here is what's on this week's episode of The House
Alberta's COVID-19 clash
Alberta announced this week it has ended asymptomatic testing and isolation requirements for close contacts of people who test positive, and starting the middle of next month those with COVID-19 will no longer be forced to self-isolate.
It's all happening as COVID-19 cases rise in the province and the pace of vaccinations slows nationwide. Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi joins The House with his reaction to the measures, which he's called "the height of insanity."
The NDP celebrates 60 years
Next week marks the 60th anniversary of the NDP's founding. In a special report from Saskatchewan, The House looks at its early days as a rural party led by firebrand preacher Tommy Douglas.
Current NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also joins guest host Karina Roman to discuss how he thinks the party has evolved, how he plans to reverse its electoral losses in the last election and what the Green Party's woes might mean for his chances in a possible upcoming election.
Burying the policy of balanced budgets
The federal government is spending billions more than it's taking in — but as a potential election looms, no federal party is promising to balance the books quickly. As total federal debt climbs past $1 trillion, is the debt burden posing a risk to the country's financial stability?
Economist and Atkinson fellow on the future of workers Armine Yalnizyan and the C.D. Howe Institute's Don Drummond discuss why balanced budgets are no longer a must for political parties and what big deficits could mean for Canada in coming years.
Living with fire
This summer's wildfires have brought smoke, flames and devastation to many communities across the country, particularly in British Columbia.
Bloodvein First Nation councillor Ellen Young tells The House what it's been like for her people as they flee one of the largest wildfires the province has ever seen. And the mayor of Quesnel, B.C., Bob Simpson, and UBC's Kira Hoffman discuss what municipalities can do to learn to live with fire.
