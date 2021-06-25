CBC Radio's The House: A federation under strain

CBC News: The House 50:02 A federation under strain On this week’s show: A special edition of The House examines the state of Canada’s federal system. Experts debate and dive deep into issues of governance, the climate crisis, education and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plus — two departing MPs, Liberal Wayne Easter and Conservative Bruce Stanton, offer their takes on the state of Parliament as they near the end of a combined 43 years in the Commons. 50:02

Making federalism work for Canada

In this special episode of The House, experts discuss whether Canada's federal system is able to handle big crises and how the country has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professors Jared Wesley of the University of Alberta, Daniel Béland of McGill and Katherine Fierlbeck of Dalhousie University talk about how the pandemic might affect governance going forward.

Out of many, one failure to tackle climate change

Professor and author Kathryn Harrison explains why she thinks the federalist system has undermined Canada's ability to tackle the climate crisis — thanks to a setup that seems to allow the provinces and Ottawa to "pass the buck."

Does Canada need a federal minister of education?

Canada is the only major federation without a federal minister of education. Is it holding us back?

Education experts Jennifer Wallner of the University of Ottawa and Paul Bennett of the Schoolhouse Institute debate how federalism has affected education in Canada and what advantages and drawbacks national oversight might offer.

Departing MPs reflect on the state of Parliament in 2021

While MPs are officially scheduled to return to Parliament in September, a possible fall election would mean that those who have decided not to run again likely have appeared for the last time in the House of Commons.

That group includes Liberal MP and finance committee chair Wayne Easter and Conservative MP and Deputy Speaker Bruce Stanton, who join The House to offer their takes on the state of collegiality and cooperation in Parliament as they near the end of a combined 43 years in the Commons.