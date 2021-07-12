CBC Radio's The House: Canada in a changing world

CBC News: The House 47:45 Canada in a changing world On this week’s show: Canadians in the tourism industry talk reopening and recovery. A panel of MPs discuss Canada's foreign policy including relations with Cuba, Haiti and China. And a critic and a supporter of Cuba's government debate the unrest in that country. Plus — two elections experts discuss the ongoing crisis of the federal Green Party, including who stands to benefit from fleeing votes. 47:45

Will Canada's border plans help or hinder tourism operators?

Next month, Canada will welcome foreign tourists for the first time in over a year and international flights will be permitted to land at five additional airports across the country.

That's good news for the country's hard-hit tourism industry, but the move falls short for some — including Saskatchewan's Tourism Minister Jeremy Harrison (Saskatchewan's airports aren't on the list of facilities cleared to receive international flights).

The House checks in with two tourism operators for their thoughts: Barb Genge, owner of Tuckamore Lodge and mayor of the town of Main Brook on Newfoundland's Northern Peninsula; and Barry Carriere, owner of Jim's Camp Outfitters, based in Cumberland House in northeast Saskatchewan.

Political turmoil in Cuba

Signs of political unrest have arisen in Cuba, with demonstrators taking to the streets to protest a sagging economy and a lack of political rights. The communist government and its supporters blame foreign influence and the United States' embargo on Cuba, while the government's detractors cite a need for political reform.

What's the way forward — and does Canada have a role to play? Michael Lima Cuadra of the Council for Democratic Transition in Cuba and David Thomas of the Canadian-Cuban Friendship Association join guest host Evan Dyer to discuss.

How is Canada faring on the world stage?

With a federal election call widely anticipated later this summer, several foreign policy issues have emerged as flashpoints in recent weeks. Major protests in Cuba followed an eruption of instability in Haiti after that country's president was assassinated. And the nature of Canada's relationship with China is one of the biggest questions facing this country.

Three MPs — Rob Oliphant of the Liberals, Michael Chong of the Conservatives and the NDP's Jack Harris — join The House to discuss their parties' views on the issues and how they might fit into a coming election campaign.

Who gains from the Greens' disarray?

A truce between federal Green Party executives and leader Annamie Paul appears to be over. The party and its associated fund have taken their battle with Paul to court — the latest development in a series of internal battles.

So what does the ongoing dispute mean for their polling numbers, and which parties stand to gain if the Greens lose support ahead of a likely federal election? The Writ's Eric Grenier and Abacus Data's David Coletto offer their views.